Nitish switches sides for ‘kursi’, ties with BJP not for Bihar progress: Kharge

PATNA: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed the alliance between the ruling JD(U) and the BJP in Bihar as “opportunistic” and alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switches sides only for the sake of ‘kursi’ (power).

Addressing ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Bihar’s Buxar district, Kharge alleged that the NDA government has no commitment to the development of Bihar. “They have entered into an alliance just to remain in power. They have nothing to do with Bihar’s development,” he said.

The Congress MP also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership over the amendment to the Waqf law, alleging the move was intended to polarise voters during the upcoming elections in state. “The have nothing to do with real issues of people. They want to divide the society for political gains,” he alleged.

Recalling the poll promises made by Prime Minister Modi in 2015 at a rally in Bhojpur, Kharge questioned,“What happened to the special package of Rs 1.25 crore that he (Modi) had announced for Bihar? I think you people might have benefitted from the special package?”

Taking a dig at the PM over unfulfilled poll promises, the Congress chief dubbed the former ‘a factory of lies’.