Rahul Gandhi alleges EC is ‘compromised’, questions Maharashtra poll turnout in US speech; BJP calls him 'traitor'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Election Commission in India was “compromised”, saying that there was “something very wrong with the system.”

Gandhi has raised concerns over voter turnout figures in the Maharashtra assembly elections, stating that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must provide clarity on the numbers.

Speaking at an event in Boston, USA on Sunday, Gandhi alleged that in the state elections, 65 lakh votes were added to the total count between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. “The Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening, and in two hours, 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible,” he claimed, reported ANI.

Gandhi cited the time it takes to cast a single vote and suggested that such a spike in turnout could not have occurred without long queues continuing late into the night, which he claimed was not the case.

He further alleged that requests for videography of polling stations were denied and that subsequent changes in election laws limited access to such material.

"For a voter to vote, it takes approx 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen...When we asked them for the video graphy, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the video graphy," Gandhi said.