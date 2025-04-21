Rahul Gandhi alleges EC is ‘compromised’, questions Maharashtra poll turnout in US speech; BJP calls him 'traitor'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Election Commission in India was “compromised”, saying that there was “something very wrong with the system.”
Gandhi has raised concerns over voter turnout figures in the Maharashtra assembly elections, stating that the Election Commission of India (ECI) must provide clarity on the numbers.
Speaking at an event in Boston, USA on Sunday, Gandhi alleged that in the state elections, 65 lakh votes were added to the total count between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm. “The Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening, and in two hours, 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible,” he claimed, reported ANI.
Gandhi cited the time it takes to cast a single vote and suggested that such a spike in turnout could not have occurred without long queues continuing late into the night, which he claimed was not the case.
He further alleged that requests for videography of polling stations were denied and that subsequent changes in election laws limited access to such material.
"For a voter to vote, it takes approx 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 AM, but this did not happen...When we asked them for the video graphy, they not only refused but they also changed the law so that now we are not allowed to ask for the video graphy," Gandhi said.
Meanwhile , the BJP on Monday dubbed Rahul Gandhi a "traitor" for his alleged remarks against the Election Commission, and accused him of venting out his frustration over the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case on the poll body.
Flaying Gandhi over his remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "You are venting the ire over the Enforcement Directorate's (action in the National Herald case) on the Election Commission. Nothing will happen by doing so."
"The ED will not spare you because agencies work on the basis of facts and the National Herald matter is an open and shut case. You will not be spared. You and your mother will be caught with proceeds of crime and sent to jail," he said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.
Both Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will go behind the bars in connection with the case, he asserted.
"You are a traitor, not just because you insult Indian institutions and Indian democracy on foreign soil but also because you and your mother have embezzled crores of rupees of the country in the National Herald case. You and your mother will not be able to get away with this," Patra said.
(With inputs from Agencies)