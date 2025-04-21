Rahul to deliver speech in Brown varsity, meet NRIs during US visit

NEW DELHI: During his two-day visit to the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a speech at the Brown University in Rhode Island and meet with the NRI community among others. Gandhi’s visit comes ahead of the India- US trade pact talks in Washington on April 23.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was welcomed by Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda in the US, who described Gandhi as a “voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future”.

Later, in a post on X, Pitroda wrote, “Spent a productive morning with Rahul Gandhi. We discussed the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity, and the need for ethical leadership. It’s clear that the private sector has a major role to play in building a just, innovative, and inclusive India.”

During his visit to Brown University, Gandhi will interact with faculty members and students. He is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).