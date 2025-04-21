Rahul to deliver speech in Brown varsity, meet NRIs during US visit

NEW DELHI: During his two-day visit to the US, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will deliver a speech at the Brown University in Rhode Island and meet with the NRI community among others. Gandhi’s visit comes ahead of the India- US trade pact talks in Washington on April 23.
The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was welcomed by Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda in the US, who described Gandhi as a “voice for the youth, for democracy, and for a better future”.
Later, in a post on X, Pitroda wrote, “Spent a productive morning with Rahul Gandhi. We discussed the evolving landscape of entrepreneurship, technology, inclusivity, and the need for ethical leadership. It’s clear that the private sector has a major role to play in building a just, innovative, and inclusive India.”
During his visit to Brown University, Gandhi will interact with faculty members and students. He is also expected to interact with members of the NRI community, office bearers, and members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC).
Earlier, Congress leader Pawan Khera had informed about Gandhi’s visit to the US in a post on X, stating, “ Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Brown University in Rhode Island, United States, on the 21st and 22nd of April. He will give a talk and interact with faculty members and students.”
This marks Gandhi’s second visit to the US in recent months. In September 2024, Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to the US. During his visit, he travelled to Dallas, where he interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and addressed the members of the Indian diaspora.
Gandhi’s previous visit had stirred a political storm after his remarks about scrapping the reservation system in India once the country becomes a “fair place.”