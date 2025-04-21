'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega': Poet Aamir Aziz accuses renowned artist Anita Dube of 'stealing' his poem

NEW DELHI: Five years after it caught headlines in the context of the historic anti-CAA protests across the country in 2020, poet Aamir Aziz's revolutionary poem "Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega" is back at the centre of debate on the "rage against injustice."

Aziz put out a series of social media posts across various platforms on Sunday to allege that renowned artist Anita Dube has used his poem without his "knowledge, consent, credit, or compensation" in her works currently exhibited at Vadehra Art Gallery in the national capital.

In his posts on Facebook, X and Instagram, Aziz wrote that a friend called him on March 18 after seeing his words stitched into a work on display at the Vadehra Art Gallery.

"That was the first time I learned Anita Dube had taken my poem and turned it into her 'art'," Aziz said.

He said that upon confronting, Dube made it "seem normal like lifting a living poet's work, branding it into her own, and selling it in elite galleries for lakhs of rupees was normal."

"And the irony? The poem raged against injustice. Anita Dube turned it into a luxury commodityproof not only that injustice is alive, but that it now wears silk gloves and sells itself as art. That a poem written in defiance was gutted, defanged, and stitched into velvet for profit," the Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus said.