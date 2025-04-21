SC says probe against Ranveer Allahbadia complete, sets Apr 28 to hear plea for passport return

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday observed the probe in relation to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia was complete and said it would on April 28 hear his plea for the return of his passport in a case of distasteful remarks in a YouTube show.

On February 18, the top court protected Allahbadia from arrest in multiple FIRs filed over his comments during a YouTube show and directed him to deposit his passport with the investigating officer of Police Station Nodal Cyber Police, Thane.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it would consider Allahbadia's plea on April 28.

During the hearing, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam and Maharashtra police, said in the Guwahati FIR, the statement of one co-accused would be recorded whereas investigation was complete in relation to the FIR in Mumbai but a chargesheet was yet to be filed.