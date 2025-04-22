Nation

Amid Centre's language push, Maharashtra government stays order to make Hindi mandatory in schools

The move comes days after the Maharashtra government's language consultation committee urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has stayed its order to make Hindi mandatory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said on Tuesday.

A fresh government resolution (GR) would be issued in this matter, he said.

The government decision taken last week to make Hindi compulsory as a third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools in the state had met with stiff resistance from different quarters, including some opposition parties.

The move comes days after the Maharashtra government's language consultation committee urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to revoke the decision.

Maharashtra government
Hindi
Hindi imposition

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com