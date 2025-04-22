Author threatens to sue ‘Emergency’ producer over ‘breach of contract’

NEW DELHI: Coomi Kapoor, a noted journalist and author of the book — The Emergency — has decided to take legal action against the producer of movie ‘Emergency’ (Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, a company owned by the family of actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut) and over-the-top (OTT) streaming service provider Netflix for alleged breach of contract, causing damage to her reputation.

Kapoor said the Kangana-Anupam Kher starrer film has inaccuracies and despite her assertion attribution—“based on Coomi Kapoor’s book; The Emergency”— has not been removed from the version of the movie on Netflix.

She had conveyed her grievances to Aksht Ranaut, a representative of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd, however, they remained unanswered.

“I sent two legal notices. Inaccuracies in the film were mentioned in the notices however no proper reply was given. So I have decided to move Delhi High Court to initiate action against the producers and Netflix,” Kapoor said.

According to Kapoor, Aksht sought permission to buy the rights of her book when she met him in Mumbai in 2021.