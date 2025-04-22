BJP minister tells Shiv Sena to leave Mahayuti as its MLAs allege sidelining over fund allocation

MUMBAI: Tensions are simmering within Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance as Shiv Sena MLAs accuse BJP ministers of sidelining them over development funds.

BJP minister Atul Save reportedly told Shiv Sena MLA Baburao Kadam that if they wished to leave the alliance, they were free to do so, claiming the BJP was not concerned as the Mahayuti held a strong mandate.

The exchange is said to have taken place during a meeting, where Save responded to Kadam, who was upset with the minister for not releasing funds for development work in their respective constituencies.

Save is reported to have said that he was not concerned about any MLAs, as they had received substantial support. "If anyone wants to leave, then they can leave the Mahayuti. I do not care about anyone," he said.

This comes amid growing discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs, who allege that BJP and NCP ministers are withholding development funds from their legislators.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also raised concerns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over what he described as mistreatment by the other deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar within the Mahayuti government.

Meanwhile, Kadam warned that if Save visits his district, he would stage a protest against the minister for failing to assist him in securing development funds.

"BJP should not forget that Mahayuti came to power because of Eknath Shinde's leadership and the work done in the two-and-a-half years of the Mahayuti government. Mahayuti secured 237 MLAs only because of Shinde," he said.

"Rather than giving credit for this massive mandate, BJP is now changing its stance after returning to power... Who is Save to say whether Shiv Sena should stay in Mahayuti or leave? We protest his arrogant conduct," Kadam added.

The tensions arise against the backdrop of another incident in which Shinde was not permitted to speak during the Maharashtra government's programme celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti. He was reportedly not informed in advance about the change to the programme.