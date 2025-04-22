Chirag ready to accept new role in Bihar, says MP

PATNA: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has created a flutter in Bihar political circles by suggesting that he wants to return to state politics.

And as Bihar heads to the polls this year, the one question weighing heavy on his supporters’ minds is, “Will he or won’t he?” While Paswan is keeping cards close to his chest, his brother-in-law and party MP from Jamui Arun Bharti on Monday let the cat out of the bag by hinting that Paswan may indeed contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

During an interaction with the press, he said that Paswan was ready to play an active role in the state politics and that he was ready to take on a new responsibility.

“He is ready to accept a new challenge at the instance of his party workers,” Bharti asserted, adding, “Bihar has always been the centre of Paswan’s politics.” Bharti’s remarks came a day after the party’s youth wing passed a resolution declaring Paswan as their choice for CM.

Notably, Paswan himself had revealed in a past interview, “Bihar was the only reason I joined politics.”