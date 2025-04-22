CM Sai to unveil Chhattisgarh’s industrial push at India Steel 2025 in Mumbai

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is set to highlight its new industrial policy at the inaugural ceremony of India Steel 2025 in Mumbai, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering via video conferencing on April 24 (Thursday).

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will deliver a keynote address at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, highlighting the key features of the state’s industrial policy, available infrastructure for the steel sector, and future expansion plans.

The CM will participate in two major national-level events focusing on the textile and steel industries, scheduled for April 23 and 24 in the country’s financial capital.

At these forums, he will present Chhattisgarh’s industrial vision and investment opportunities to leading industrialists and policy makers from across India. Both events will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.