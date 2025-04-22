CM Sai to unveil Chhattisgarh’s industrial push at India Steel 2025 in Mumbai

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is set to highlight its new industrial policy at the inaugural ceremony of India Steel 2025 in Mumbai, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering via video conferencing on April 24 (Thursday).
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will deliver a keynote address at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, highlighting the key features of the state’s industrial policy, available infrastructure for the steel sector, and future expansion plans.
The CM will participate in two major national-level events focusing on the textile and steel industries, scheduled for April 23 and 24 in the country’s financial capital.
At these forums, he will present Chhattisgarh’s industrial vision and investment opportunities to leading industrialists and policy makers from across India. Both events will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon.
On Wednesday, CM Sai will take part in the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) Fab Show, which brings together key stakeholders from textile manufacturing, exports, and branding.
He will showcase the special provisions and investment opportunities available for the textile sector under Chhattisgarh’s revamped industrial policy. The state is looking to sign investment MoUs with major textile companies during the event.
Later, a roundtable meeting with potential investors in the steel sector will be held. “Discussions will cover topics such as special industrial clusters for the steel industry, logistics support, single-window clearances, and labour policies,” said a state government spokesperson.
Chhattisgarh will also set up its own pavilion at the Bombay Exhibition Centre to provide comprehensive information about its industrial infrastructure, investment potential, and policy support—designed to attract industrialists and entrepreneurs to the state.
CM Sai will also address the media at the event venue in Mumbai on both days, the officer added.