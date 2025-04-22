Dehradun Diary | Info DG stresses need to use AI responsibly

Rawat using Congress for family interests: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli recently pointed an accusatory finger at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of nepotism and dynasty politics. He said the party has been reduced to “a political placement agency” for the children and relatives of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. Claiming that Rawat believes in giving precedence to his family over the welfare of his party. Chamoli said, “Rawat’s yatra is aimed not at strengthening his party but at securing the future of his children. He is not working in the interest of the party.” Chamoli also dismissed Rawat’s recent claim that the Congress has become a victim of lies.

Rs 2.6-cr biz for livestock farmers in ITBP contract

Farmers and livestock keepers in four border districts of Uttarakhand have earned a whopping `2.6 crore in just five months by supplying meat and fish to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials stated on Sunday. The ITBP battalions in Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Champawat were dependent on large cities for the supply of mutton, chicken and fish until October 2024, when the state Animal Husbandry Department facilitated a contract between the ITBP and local livestock farmers. Under the contract signed on October 30 last year, 253 farmers associated with 10 cooperative societies and farmer producer organisations have been engaged.

