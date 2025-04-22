Delhi dial-in: Patil-Yadav meet sparks Gujarat BJP power reset

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP is in high gear as the battle for the state president's chair heats up, with the power struggle now echoing through Delhi’s corridors.

At the heart of this churn, a high-stakes meeting on April 22 between sitting State BJP chief C.R. Patil and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav marked a pivotal shift in the game plan.

Crucially, Yadav brings more than just authority to the table -- having previously helmed Gujarat BJP as in-charge, he carries insider knowledge that could decisively shape the leadership transition.

Patil, who has already completed his term and now holds a Union Cabinet berth, in past openly acknowledged urging the party high command to relieve him of state responsibilities -- fanning speculation and accelerating the succession process.

That very discussion, held in the capital, zeroed in on picking Gujarat BJP’s next commander. Sources say Bhupendra Yadav has been handed the reins to oversee this sensitive transition -- marking a subtle but clear shift in control from state to central leadership.