Delhi dial-in: Patil-Yadav meet sparks Gujarat BJP power reset

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP is in high gear as the battle for the state president's chair heats up, with the power struggle now echoing through Delhi’s corridors.
At the heart of this churn, a high-stakes meeting on April 22 between sitting State BJP chief C.R. Patil and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav marked a pivotal shift in the game plan.
Crucially, Yadav brings more than just authority to the table -- having previously helmed Gujarat BJP as in-charge, he carries insider knowledge that could decisively shape the leadership transition.
Patil, who has already completed his term and now holds a Union Cabinet berth, in past openly acknowledged urging the party high command to relieve him of state responsibilities -- fanning speculation and accelerating the succession process.
That very discussion, held in the capital, zeroed in on picking Gujarat BJP’s next commander. Sources say Bhupendra Yadav has been handed the reins to oversee this sensitive transition -- marking a subtle but clear shift in control from state to central leadership.
Armed with that mandate, Yadav is now poised to land in Gujarat for a high-stakes tour. Behind closed doors, he will engage with senior leaders and grassroots cadres to lock in a choice that ticks both strategic and electoral boxes.
With the political temperature rising, insiders claim the official announcement is just a breath away.
Yet, internal deliberations rage on, as the party seeks a balance between tactical precision and ground sentiment -- highlighting the high stakes of this appointment for BJP’s roadmap in Gujarat.
Sources suggest that the BJP’s top post in Gujarat may go to an OBC leader, signaling a strategic caste recalibration. However, buzz within party circles points to the central leadership pushing for a loyalist from its camp to take charge -- adding a layer of internal power play to the mix.
Amid these shifts, sources claimed that C.R. Patil, despite his elevation to Union Minister, is reportedly working behind the scenes to retain his grip on Gujarat politics.
His urgency stems from growing concerns that the incoming state president could marginalise not just his loyalists but the entire South Gujarat faction -- threatening to upend Patil’s established network.
Adding to the intrigue, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on April 21. The high-level huddle has set off fresh buzz, with sources suggesting that a long-anticipated cabinet reshuffle --and the new state BJP chief -- could be unveiled any moment.