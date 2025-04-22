Eight killed, six injured as SUV falls off bridge onto riverbed in MP's Damoh district

DAMOH: Eight persons were killed, and six others sustained injuries after an SUV fell off a bridge onto a dry river bed in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Simri village under the Nohata police station area around 11 am.

The victims were residents of Jabalpur district who were travelling in two SUVs from Ghat Pipariya village in Damoh, and one of the vehicles met with an accident.

Damoh SP Shrut Kirti Somwanshi said the SUV driver lost control over the wheels, and the vehicle fell off the bridge onto the dry riverbed of the Sunar River.

He added that the injured persons were sent to the district hospital for treatment.