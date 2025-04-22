Every word spoken by constitutional functionary guided by national interest: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asserted that every word spoken by a constitutional authority is guided by supreme national interest as he hit out at his critics for questioning his remarks on a recent Supreme Court order.

A top court bench had recently prescribed a three-month timeline for the president to decide on bills reserved by governors for her nod.

Reacting to the directive, Dhankhar had said that the judiciary cannot play the role of a "super parliament" and get into the domain of the executive.

Addressing a Delhi University event, he said every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme sublime interest of the nation.

"I find it conceivably intriguing that some have recently reflected that constitutional offices can be ceremonial, ornamental. Nothing can be far distanced from a wrong understanding of the role of everyone in this country -- constitutional functionary or a citizen," he said.

He also said there is no visualisation in the Constitution of any authority above Parliament. "Parliament is supreme," he asserted.