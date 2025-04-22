Everything court said 'guided by national interest': Kapil Sibal hits back at VP Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: With Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at his critics for questioning his remarks on a recent Supreme Court order, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday said everything the court has said is consistent with the country's constitutional values and guided by national interest.

Sibal's remarks in a post on X came soon after Dhankhar asserted that every word spoken by a constitutional authority is guided by supreme national interest.

A top court bench had recently prescribed a three-month timeline for the president to decide on bills reserved by governors for her nod.

Reacting to the directive, Dhankhar had said that the judiciary cannot play the role of a "super parliament" and get into the domain of the executive.

Addressing a Delhi University event, Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said every word spoken by a constitutional functionary is guided by the supreme sublime interest of the nation.

"I find it conceivably intriguing that some have recently reflected that constitutional offices can be ceremonial, ornamental. Nothing can be far distanced from a wrong understanding of the role of everyone in this country -- constitutional functionary or a citizen," he said.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Supreme Court: Parliament has the plenary power to pass laws. Supreme Court has the obligation to interpret the Constitution and do complete justice (Article 142)."

"Everything the Court said is: Consistent with our constitutional values; guided by national interest," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress leader said.

Sibal had slammed Dhankhar last Friday for questioning the judiciary over the timeline for the president to take decisions, saying this is "unconstitutional" and he had never seen any Rajya Sabha chairman make "political statements" of this nature.