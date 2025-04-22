Farmers, teachers, students intensify protests against AAP leadership across Punjab

CHANDIGARH: It is not just Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders facing the wrath and anger of farmers across Punjab; now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are also on the receiving end.

They are facing rising public ire over unfulfilled promises, unanswered queries, and ‘arrogant’ behaviour. Farmers are posing questions to the leaders, even going so far as to term AAP the “B-team of BJP.”

Now, student groups and teachers’ associations have also joined in protesting against the ruling party leaders.

Yesterday, AAP MLA from Rampura Phul, Balkar Sidhu, and another ruling party legislator from Maur, Sukhbir Singh Maiserkhana, had to face backlash from farmers during their visits to inaugurate development projects.

Sidhu had gone to Sidhana village in Rampura to inaugurate an event under the ‘Education Revolution’ initiative. As the news spread that the legislator was in the area, members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari Punjab) and BKU Ekta Ugrahan gathered in front of the school in the village.

As Sidhu arrived at the school under police protection, farmers began raising slogans regarding the atrocities committed at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

They also raised objections related to the Model School Chaoke case. After the programme ended, the MLA approached the farmers, and the farmer leaders asked him several questions.