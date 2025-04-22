Gala cultural extravaganza at WAVES in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: Live concerts by Indian music maestro AR Rahman, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and performances by noted singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan and international cultural troupes from Sri Lanka, Japan, Egypt, Uzbekistan and Malaysia are set to spice up the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai starting May 1.

These are part of the series of exciting performances by Indian theatre and tribal-folk dance groups to present a diverse and rich culture of performing arts that blend music, dance, acting, and storytelling before the global leaders of the media and entertainment industry.

Curated by the ministry of information and broadcasting, host of the four-day Summit, the gala cultural extravaganza aims to provide a platform to budding talents along with renowned artists, ensuring an immersive experience for attendees.

The proposed lineup of performances aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, who, following the success of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in January, highlighted India’s immense potential in the concert economy, officials suggested.

Speaking at Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, he underlined the opportunity to further boost tourism, create jobs, and enhance the global identity of India’s creative sector.