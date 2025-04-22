Heatwave conditions likely over Central, Northern and Eastern India for next five days

NEW DELHI: Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Central and Northern India over the next five days after a brief break due to the arrival of the western disturbance.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heatwave conditions from April 21 to 25 in Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.

Heatwave conditions are expected from April 22 to 26 in southern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana, and Punjab.

During this period, Gangetic West Bengal, western Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand will also experience heatwave-like conditions. Additionally, Bihar is likely to experience warm nights, and hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in the southern regions of India.

As a result, Northwest India will see a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next six days, while Central India and Gujarat are expected to experience a rise of about 2 degrees Celsius over the next three days.