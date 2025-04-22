Heatwave conditions likely over Central, Northern and Eastern India for next five days

NEW DELHI: Heatwave conditions are likely to return to Central and Northern India over the next five days after a brief break due to the arrival of the western disturbance.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heatwave conditions from April 21 to 25 in Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh.
Heatwave conditions are expected from April 22 to 26 in southern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, southern Haryana, and Punjab.
During this period, Gangetic West Bengal, western Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand will also experience heatwave-like conditions. Additionally, Bihar is likely to experience warm nights, and hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in the southern regions of India.
As a result, Northwest India will see a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next six days, while Central India and Gujarat are expected to experience a rise of about 2 degrees Celsius over the next three days.
Moreover, East India is anticipated to undergo a gradual increase in maximum temperatures of 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next four days.
Contrary to this, IMD predicted that a heavy to very heavy rainfall spell would likely continue over Northeast India until 26 April.
The IMD observed maximum temperatures in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius at most places in Central, Northern and Eastern India.
The regions also experienced a maximum temperature rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was reported at Chandrapur (Vidarbha) on April 20.
In its agromet advisories, the IMD advised Kerala and Northeastern states to make provisions to drain out excess water from standing crop and vegetable fields in view of the prediction of heavy rains.
Due to the higher possibility of hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh, IMD has advised the use of hail nets and hail caps to prevent mechanical damage in vegetables fields and orchards.
However, in view of the heatwaves and higher temperatures in Central and Northern India, IMD advised light and frequent irrigation to standing crops, vegetables, and orchards in the evenings to protect them from the adverse effects.