IIT-Kharagpur student allegedly dies by suicide in hostel room

KOLKATA: An undergraduate student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead in his hostel, a statement said.

The body of Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, was found in his hostel room on Sunday evening, it said.

Walkar was a native of the Gondia district in Maharashtra.

"The campus security and medical team were immediately alerted, and the local police authorities were informed. Walkar's family was also contacted and apprised of the incident," the statement issued by IIT-Kharagpur said.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the death, and the institute is extending full cooperation to the authorities, it said.

"IIT-Kharagpur community is devastated by the untimely demise of such a young, bright student and expresses their heartfelt condolences to Walkar's family and friends," it said.

"Our priority remains to support them in every possible manner during this extremely difficult time," it added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)