INTERVIEW | Need for relook at Karnataka caste survey, says Veerappa Moily

As the Karnataka government is in a dock over the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report, which is based on 2015 data, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily tells Preetha Nair that the government should take a relook at the data and consult all political parties to reach a consensus. Excerpts:

The special Karnataka cabinet meeting on caste census has been deferred without any resolution. What is the reason?

There was no consensus in the meeting as there were divergent views. Some of the ministers openly said that the population of large caste groups — such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas — was found to be lesser than what had been previously extrapolated. When I released the report of the Chinnappa Reddy Commission during my tenure as chief minister in 1992, the population of Lingayats was much higher than the current report. How can the numbers go down after so many years? Ideally, It can only increase. It is not correct to say that the numbers of the community have decreased. That requires reassessment.

Many, including Congress leaders and the Opposition, say that the report is ‘unscientific’. Do you support the argument?

I agree to it partially. The survey was conducted in 2015, and there is a need for a resurvey. We will get an accurate figure only through a fresh survey. Else, the people will dispute the numbers. The government cannot rush into a decision in a situation, which is suspected by many communities. Now CM Siddaramaiah has to take his cabinet ministers into confidence. The opposition and the community leaders should also be consulted. After arriving at a consensus, they can implement it or go for a more scientific update of the survey. According to Supreme Court judgments, caste census has to be reviewed every 10 years. Even the Chinnappa Reddy Commission adopted by my government also said that it should be reviewed every 10 years. More than 30 years have passed now.