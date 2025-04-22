INTERVIEW | Need for relook at Karnataka caste survey, says Veerappa Moily

As the Karnataka government is in a dock over the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey Report, which is based on 2015 data, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily tells Preetha Nair that the government should take a relook at the data and consult all political parties to reach a consensus. Excerpts:
The special Karnataka cabinet meeting on caste census has been deferred without any resolution. What is the reason?
There was no consensus in the meeting as there were divergent views. Some of the ministers openly said that the population of large caste groups — such as Lingayats and Vokkaligas — was found to be lesser than what had been previously extrapolated. When I released the report of the Chinnappa Reddy Commission during my tenure as chief minister in 1992, the population of Lingayats was much higher than the current report. How can the numbers go down after so many years? Ideally, It can only increase. It is not correct to say that the numbers of the community have decreased. That requires reassessment.
Many, including Congress leaders and the Opposition, say that the report is ‘unscientific’. Do you support the argument?
I agree to it partially. The survey was conducted in 2015, and there is a need for a resurvey. We will get an accurate figure only through a fresh survey. Else, the people will dispute the numbers. The government cannot rush into a decision in a situation, which is suspected by many communities. Now CM Siddaramaiah has to take his cabinet ministers into confidence. The opposition and the community leaders should also be consulted. After arriving at a consensus, they can implement it or go for a more scientific update of the survey. According to Supreme Court judgments, caste census has to be reviewed every 10 years. Even the Chinnappa Reddy Commission adopted by my government also said that it should be reviewed every 10 years. More than 30 years have passed now.
Has the survey exposed the divisions in Congress?
It is not appropriate to say division in the party. The Congress has run the show before. We have implemented backward class reports in every state. We have to find a solution for the stable social equilibrium by implementing backward class reports. There has to be more political consensus not only among the Congressmen, but also the opposition should be taken into confidence.
Do you think that the report, if accepted, will have far-reaching implications?
The contradictions in the data will have to be answered by the government. It will polarise the society and is politically dangerous. The survey has shown that there is an increase in Muslim population to the extent of about 4% or 6% while many other most backward people are shown less. That’s why there is a doubt that the survey was not done scientifically.
The caste census has been Rahul Gandhi’s key plank during assembly and LS polls. Do you think it will be a setback for the party?
I am sure Rahul Gandhi will also oppose an unscientific report without proper data. The cabinet is considering how to give a more proper and feasible report. On the basis of that, the proportion of the reservation can be decided.
Is the cabinet considering that option?
Yes, it is considering such an option, because many of the ministers belong to the most backward, more backward and backward sections. All of them will definitely raise their voice. They will have to find some formula by which it should be acceptable to all the people.
Karnataka is now the second Congress-ruled state, after Telangana, to conduct a caste survey.
Telangana has conducted the survey in a scientific way. Karnataka must follow it.
There are whispers that Siddaramaiah is downplaying the numbers of influential castes.
Maybe. The people raise such doubts in the absence of proper caste report. I think that there is a need for removing these suspicions in concrete terms, by means of a scientific survey by the government. That is the need of the hour.
The CM, after the cabinet meeting, said that there were no differences among ministers on the report?
It is an arbitrary statement. Why did he postpone the meeting then? That report was submitted eight years ago. Why could he not implement the report till now?
It is also being pointed out that there is an increase in quota of 7% for communities such as Kurubas, which Siddaramaiah belongs to.
The Kuruba community is classified as a “more backward” category in the Chinnappa Reddy commission. The new survey report has classified it as “most backward”. How can a “more backward” person become “most backward”?
It has been pointed out that lakhs of people have been left out in the survey.
Millions of people have been left out in the process, according to reports. How can we give social justice to those people who are deprived and vulnerable?
The survey recommends raising the OBC quota from 32% to 51%.
They have proposed this.
However, I find it questionable. The right course of action can be a door to door review of the survey and to find out the actual figure.