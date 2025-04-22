Kuki group’s proposed meeting with uniformed personnel alarms police

GUWAHATI: Amid a relative lull in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, a Kuki-Zo organisation’s call to Kuki village chiefs and Kuki uniformed personnel to attend a meeting on April 30 in Kangpokpi district has alarmed Manipur Police.

In a notice, the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi warned the uniformed personnel against attending the meeting.

“It is learnt from social media platforms that Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee under the aegis of Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills, has called for a meeting of all serving personnel of Civil Police, Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion from Kuki villages of Kangchup area in K Ponlen village on 30/04/2025,” he said.

“All concerned personnel are hereby sternly warned that the announcement made by the fictitious organisation is illegal, and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting will be considered to have committed gross service misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated,” the SP warned.