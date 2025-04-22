Kuki group’s proposed meeting with uniformed personnel alarms police

GUWAHATI: Amid a relative lull in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, a Kuki-Zo organisation’s call to Kuki village chiefs and Kuki uniformed personnel to attend a meeting on April 30 in Kangpokpi district has alarmed Manipur Police.
In a notice, the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi warned the uniformed personnel against attending the meeting.
“It is learnt from social media platforms that Kangchup Area Protection and Development Committee under the aegis of Kuki Inpi, South West Sadar Hills, has called for a meeting of all serving personnel of Civil Police, Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion from Kuki villages of Kangchup area in K Ponlen village on 30/04/2025,” he said.
“All concerned personnel are hereby sternly warned that the announcement made by the fictitious organisation is illegal, and any uniformed personnel attending the meeting will be considered to have committed gross service misconduct and strict disciplinary action will be initiated,” the SP warned.
The Kuki organisation had stated that all Kuki village chiefs of Kangchup would be required to send the uniformed personnel to its office in K Ponlien on April 30. It further stated that the meeting was being organised following detailed discussions with Kuki insurgent groups.
Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police arrested the finance secretary of the banned Manipur rebel group Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – People’s War Group (PWG). Khundongbam Herojit Meitei was nabbed during an operation carried out in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district on Monday.
The police said the operation was launched based on inputs that the person was involved in subversive activities, including extortion in Meghalaya as well as other neighbouring states.
“Meitei admitted that he is a member of the KCP (PWG) group and has been collecting money on behalf of the organisation. It appears, prima facie, that he was hiding in the Assam-Meghalaya border to avoid getting arrested. He is also suspected to be involved in criminal conspiracy with a few Myanmar and Nepal-based militant organisations,” the police said.
The police added that Meitei was arrested in Manipur last year for possessing an illegal firearm. He was also arrested earlier in Nagaland’s Dimapur in 2018 in a drug trafficking case.