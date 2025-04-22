Mamata assures protesting teachers that government will 'take care' of job security; 'hollow promise,' say protesters

KOLKATA: Teachers who have been rendered jobless following a Supreme Court verdict and on an indefinite sit-in before the West Bengal School Service Commission headquarters, on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of making "false promises of job security."

They also alleged that the SSC has lost all credibility after its failure to publish the list of untainted candidates and, by extension, identifying the deserving teachers, by the deadline of 6 pm on Monday.

The CM, earlier in the day, urged the protesting teachers to return to work, assuring them that her government will protect their salaries.

"You don't need to worry about who is tainted and who is not. You only need to worry about whether you have your job and whether you are getting your salaries on time. The list to identify the tainted and untainted teachers remains with the government and the courts," Banerjee said at an administrative programme in Midnapore.

"We assure that your jobs are safe for now, and you will get your salaries. Please return to your schools and resume classes. I have spoken about this several times since last night. We are with you," she said.

Banerjee also warned the protesting teachers not to fall prey to those trying to provoke them.

"Had I been in Kolkata, I could have solved the issue within seconds. Do not pay heed to those who are provoking you. Let the state government look after it," she said.

"The CM asked us not to be apprehensive about the list of the tainted and untainted. She said the government will take care of that. After their failure to come up with the list of untainted candidates on the SSC website as promised on April 22, do they have any more credibility?" Samirul Islam, a retrenched teacher of Malda district, told PTI sitting in front of the SSC office.