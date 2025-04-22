PM10 levels in cities beyond safety limits over past four years: Pollution Control Board

NEW DELHI: According to the air quality data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the annual particulate matter (PM10) levels have consistently exceeded national safety standards over the past four years.

While the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) sets the safe limit for PM10 at 60µg/m³, major Indian cities are experiencing PM10 levels that surpass a staggering 200 µg/m³.

PM10 refers to particles with diameter of 10 micrometer (µm) or smaller. Short-term exposure to these particles is linked to worsening of respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can even result in hospitalisation.

Key sources contributing to the elevated PM10 levels include vehicular emissions, unregulated construction activities, waste burning, industrial operations, and seasonal phenomena such as crop residue burning and temperature inversions, particularly in states of northern India.