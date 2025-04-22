PM10 levels in cities beyond safety limits over past four years: Pollution Control Board

NEW DELHI: According to the air quality data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the annual particulate matter (PM10) levels have consistently exceeded national safety standards over the past four years.
While the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) sets the safe limit for PM10 at 60µg/m³, major Indian cities are experiencing PM10 levels that surpass a staggering 200 µg/m³.
PM10 refers to particles with diameter of 10 micrometer (µm) or smaller. Short-term exposure to these particles is linked to worsening of respiratory conditions, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which can even result in hospitalisation.
Key sources contributing to the elevated PM10 levels include vehicular emissions, unregulated construction activities, waste burning, industrial operations, and seasonal phenomena such as crop residue burning and temperature inversions, particularly in states of northern India.
An analysis by Respirer Living Sciences (RLS), a leading climate-tech firm, shows Delhi, Patna, and Lucknow top the list of worst-affected cities with annual PM10 levels exceeding
200 µg/m³, while Chennai and Bengaluru – with least PM levels among 11 surveyed cities – still exceeded national safety limits. The Indo-Gangetic plain remains a concern for policymakers to improve its quality.
The analysis, based on real-time data sourced from CPCB monitoring stations across the country, reveals that all 11 metropolitan cities in the country consistently breached the NAAQS for PM10 pollution between 2021 and 2024.
The analysis underlines that despite multiple policy interventions and city-level action plans, PM10 concentrations remained well above the permissible limit of 60 µg/m³ in every city assessed.
The report shows that cities in northern India, particularly Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, and Chandigarh, reported the highest annual PM10 levels, with peak readings beyond 250 µg/m³ in certain hotspots. For instance, Delhi’s Anand Vihar station recorded 313.8 µg/m³ in 2024, showing slight improvement over previous years.
In Patna, Samanpura saw PM10 levels rise to 237.7 µg/m³, while Lucknow’s Lalbagh remained above 160 µg/m³ throughout the study period.
The report calls for a multi-pronged response to tackle PM10 pollution across metropolitan cities, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of emission norms.