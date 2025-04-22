Punjab opposition parties accuse AAP-led govt of unleashing 'tax terrorism' on trading community

CHANDIGARH: The opposition parties in Punjab including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led government of unleashing "tax terrorism" on the trading community.

The opposition alleged that the government had directed all excise and taxation officers (ETO) of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) wing to carry out at least four raids every month.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is trying its best to destroy the medium enterprises by raiding the premises.

"The government has issued orders to conducted 1000 raids every month," he claimed.

"Shiromani Akali Dal appeals to traders to oppose this government hooliganism, otherwise it will spoil the business environment in the state. We ourselves will start a public movement against these raids and demand abolition of the Inspector State and re-implementation of the 'relief' scheme initiated by the Akali government,’’ he said.

Badal added that the 'Rahat' scheme had eased the intervention of tax officers in commercial locations by allowing traders to pay tax of Rs 5,000 for a turnover of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 20,000 for a turnover of Rs 1 crore. "This is essential for the safety of the trading community, who are already facing gangsterism and forced extortion."

Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen said that the government has devised a plan to loot the traders to cover the expenses of its leaders from Delhi. "The AAP government is now using the taxation department as a tool for extortion.’’

"There is a saying in Punjabi: ‘Eat your own, bring ours too.’ That’s exactly the state of affairs under the AAP government,’’ he said.

Sareen alleged that on April 18, the AAP government issued a new directive instructing Deputy Commissioners in the taxation department to ensure that each ETO conducts four inspections every month.

"This would result in around 1,200 inspections across the state each month. If an average penalty of Rs 8 lakh is imposed per inspection, the monthly collection would total Rs 96 crore and annually a staggering Rs1,152 crore,’’ he claimed.