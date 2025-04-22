Punjab Police book 13 people including pastor for rape, kidnapping of 22-year-old woman

CHANDIGARH: A pastor and 12 others have been booked for rape and kidnapping at Dera Baba Nanak police station in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman.

Sources said that the victim in her complaint alleged that the accused pastor, Manjit Singh, used to beat her up and forced her to convert.

In her complaint, she alleged that Sawar Masih procured her ID from her cousin brother, Napinder Singh and started following her on the social media platform.

"On January 19, Sawar and his family members kidnapped me from my house and threatened me with sharp-edged weapons. Later, they took me to an unknown place where I was kept for three months and was repeatedly raped and thrased,’’ she alleged.

She further alleged that Pastor Manjit Singh also came there and said from now onwards she was a Christian. "I was locked inside the house. A pastor (Manjit Singh) also came there and forcibly gave me water to drink and told me that I was no longer a Sikh and had converted to Christianity. The pastor also molested me. They forcibly made me sign a document that I have a live-in relationship with Sawar Masih and I also got pregnant,’’ she said in her complaint. She managed to escape on April 13 after Sawar and his family had gone outside and had forgotten to lock her inside the house.