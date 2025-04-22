Rahul Gandhi treats foreigners as own, Indians as strangers: UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Election Commission, saying he treated foreigners as his own and Indians as strangers.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the US, raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls and alleged that the Election Commission of India was "compromised".

In a post on X, Maurya said, "For Rahul Gandhi, foreigners are his own and the people of his own country are strangers. The bitter truth is that he is making futile attempts to hide his lack of leadership skills".