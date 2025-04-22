'Shocks conscience', says Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev's 'Sharbat Jihad' claim against Rooh Afza

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down heavily upon Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev for his 'Sharbat Jihad' remarks against pharmaceutical and food company Hamdard and its popular drink Rooh Afza.

Ramdev made the controversial remark, the video of which has gone viral, while promoting his company product, Gulaab Sharbat, on April 3.

"It shocks the conscience of court. Indefensible," the court remarked even as it asked the counsel representing Ramdev remain present after seeking instructions," according to Bar and Bench.

In the controversial video, Ramdev targeted Hamdard's Rooh Afza and claimed that Hamdard was using its money for building masjids and madrasas.

Ramdev also used the term 'Sharbat Jihad' in his video.

Hamdard has filed the suit against Ramdev seeking removal of the yoga guru's videos on the remark from social media, Live Law report said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, submitted before the High Court that Ramdev was going on unbated against Hamdard and attacking the religion of the company's owners, Bar and Bench noted.

Rohtagi also told the Court that Ramdev had earlier faced strictures from the Supreme Court for targeting allopathy. On a lighter note, Rohatgi conceded that there he had appeared on "the wrong side".

"A hard hand is required to nip this in bud," Rohatgi argued about the present case against Ramdev, according to the Bar and Bench report.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had last week filed a police complaint against Ramdev in Bhopal for allegedly promoting religious hatred, as per a news report. According to the Times of India, Ramdev later defended his remark, saying he had not named any specific brand in his video.