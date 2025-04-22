Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, one killed

AHMEDABAD: A plane belonging to a private pilot training center crashed in Amreli, Gujarat on Tuesday, killing one person.
Two persons have been hospitalized with burn injuries.
Officials said the aircraft crashed into a tree on Giria road, mid-flight and exploded triggering panic through the neighbourhood.
Emergency teams—comprising fire services and police—rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue efforts.
“There is a 'Legendary flying institute' in the Amreli police station area that provides aviation training,” Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat told local media. “Our investigation has revealed that a training aircraft from the institute crashed during a session, resulting in the death of a trainee pilot. A case has been registered at the local police station, and further investigation is underway.”
“This was a trainer aircraft with permission for solo flying,” Amreli Collector Ajay Dahiya told local media. “There is no damage in the surrounding area. The plane struck a tree and caught fire. We have received information about the incident and informed the DGCA, which will carry out the investigation.”
The deceased was a 20-year-old man from Maharashtra.
Notably, a similar plane crash occurred recently on the outskirts of a village in Mehsana, Gujarat—raising fresh concerns about aviation safety in the region. The latest Amreli incident now adds to the growing list of such alarming mid-air failures, prompting urgent scrutiny.