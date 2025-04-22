Trainer aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, one killed

AHMEDABAD: A plane belonging to a private pilot training center crashed in Amreli, Gujarat on Tuesday, killing one person.

Two persons have been hospitalized with burn injuries.

Officials said the aircraft crashed into a tree on Giria road, mid-flight and exploded triggering panic through the neighbourhood.

Emergency teams—comprising fire services and police—rushed to the spot and launched immediate rescue efforts.

“There is a 'Legendary flying institute' in the Amreli police station area that provides aviation training,” Amreli SP Sanjay Kharat told local media. “Our investigation has revealed that a training aircraft from the institute crashed during a session, resulting in the death of a trainee pilot. A case has been registered at the local police station, and further investigation is underway.”