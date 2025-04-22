Tulip garden in Srinagar attracts record 8.25 Lakh visitors

SRINAGAR: The all-time high 8.25 lakh visitors have visited Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar with a flower carpet of 17 lakh tulips of 74 varieties and different colours after being thrown open on March 26 and with two days remaining for its closure, the officials expect the figure to touch 9 lakh mark.

Assistant Floriculture Officer (AFO) Tulip Garden Asif Ahmad told this newspaper that the Tulip garden, which has 17 lakh tulips of 74 varieties including two new varieties, will be closed for visitors on April 24.

The garden, which is spread over 450 kanals of land and is situated along the banks of world world-famous Dal lake and at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, remains open for one month as the Tulip bloom lasts for that period only.

Asif said an all time high 8.25 lakh visitors including locals, domestic tourists from the country and foreigners have visited the Tulip garden since it was thrown open on March 26.

About 3000 foreign tourists have also visited the garden to witness the splendid bloom of different varieties and different colours of tulips.