US Vice President JD Vance begins Jaipur trip with traditional Rajasthani welcome at Amer Palace

JAIPUR: US Vice President JD Vance began his four-day trip to Jaipur by visiting the historic Amer Palace on Tuesday morning. From the elephant stand in Amer, he was taken to the palace in an open gypsy. At the entrance, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari extended a warm welcome.

Adding a touch of royal tradition, two well-adorned elephants, Chanda and Pushpa, greeted the guests at the palace. The Jumbos were decorated with traditional jewelry said to be over 350 years old, including ornaments like Kantha and Payjeb.

Following this, Rajasthani folk artists performed vibrant cultural dances, leaving the foreign guests visibly delighted. To offer a glimpse of Rajasthani culture, the Amer Palace was specially prepared for the visit. The entire fort was cleared for security reasons ahead of the arrival of the American dignitary and his family. The Fort Palace was closed to the public from 12 pm on Monday to make preparations for the Vance family's visit.

Vice President Vance and his family entered the Amer Palace through Jaleb Chowk, where artists performed folk dances in their honor. During their visit, the Vance family toured key attractions within the palace, including the Diwan-e-Khas (Sheesh Mahal), Diwan-e-Aam, Baradari, and the palace fountains. They spent approximately about 40 minutes exploring the palace complex.