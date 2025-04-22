US Vice President JD Vance begins Jaipur trip with traditional Rajasthani welcome at Amer Palace

JAIPUR: US Vice President JD Vance began his four-day trip to Jaipur by visiting the historic Amer Palace on Tuesday morning. From the elephant stand in Amer, he was taken to the palace in an open gypsy. At the entrance, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari extended a warm welcome.
Adding a touch of royal tradition, two well-adorned elephants, Chanda and Pushpa, greeted the guests at the palace. The Jumbos were decorated with traditional jewelry said to be over 350 years old, including ornaments like Kantha and Payjeb.
Following this, Rajasthani folk artists performed vibrant cultural dances, leaving the foreign guests visibly delighted. To offer a glimpse of Rajasthani culture, the Amer Palace was specially prepared for the visit. The entire fort was cleared for security reasons ahead of the arrival of the American dignitary and his family. The Fort Palace was closed to the public from 12 pm on Monday to make preparations for the Vance family's visit.
Vice President Vance and his family entered the Amer Palace through Jaleb Chowk, where artists performed folk dances in their honor. During their visit, the Vance family toured key attractions within the palace, including the Diwan-e-Khas (Sheesh Mahal), Diwan-e-Aam, Baradari, and the palace fountains. They spent approximately about 40 minutes exploring the palace complex.
After this amber visit, the Vice President’s convoy passed by Jaipur’s iconic landmarks — Jal Mahal, Hawa Mahal, the famed pink-walled streets, and the ancient city ramparts - en route to Rambagh Palace where the Vance family are scheduled to have lunch featuring traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
The Vance family is staying in the Grand Presidential Suite at Rambagh Palace - the most expensive accommodation the iconic property offers. Spanning an impressive 1,798 square feet, the suite has been specially adorned with photographs of US Vice President JD Vance’s family and decorated with fresh, handpicked flowers to mark the occasion. The cost for a single night’s stay in this luxurious suite is reportedly as high as Rs 16 lakh.
Besides tight security in every nook and corner, as part of the high-level hospitality, a dedicated team of doctors and nurses will be on standby round the clock.
In the afternoon, Vice President Vance is slated to address a business summit at 2:30 pm at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC). Later in the evening, he will hold meetings with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Rajasthan Governor, and senior ministers. Discussions will focus on Indo-US collaborations, bilateral relations, and trade/investment opportunities.