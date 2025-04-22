Women clinch top two positions in civil services exam, UP’s Shakti Dubey is ranked 1st

NEW DELHI: Women clinched the top two positions in the prestigious Civil Services 2024 exams announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Shakti Dubey, a biochemistry graduate from University of Allahabad, secured the first rank in the UPSC examination.

The second position was secured by Harshita Goyal, a Chartered Accountant and MS University of Baroda graduate.

Pune's Archit Parag Dongre, a Bachelor of Technology graduate in electrical and electronics engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu, secured third rank in the highly competitive examinations.

While last year, Lucknow-based Aditya Srivastava, a trainee Indian Police Service officer, had topped the civil services examination, in the previous two years, women candidates had dominated.

Dubey, who is from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, cracked the UPSC on her very first attempt. She qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject, while Goyal also qualified for the exam with political science and international relations as her optional subject.

Dongre had philosophy as his optional subject, according to the UPSC.

Shah Margi Chirag, who has a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, secured the fourth rank with sociology as her optional subject.

Aakash Garg, who has a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science from the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, got the fifth rank with sociology as his optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 11 women and 14 men.

A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for the UPSC examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the test. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview, which were held between January 7 and April 17 this year.