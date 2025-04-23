AIIMS Raipur first government institute in Chhattisgarh to perform successful kidney paired transplant

RAIPUR: AIIMS Raipur did its first Swap Kidney Transplant also known as Kidney Paired Transplant (KPD) to become the first amongst all newer AIIMS and first government institute in Chhattisgarh to perform such critical transplant.

The achievement reflects the institution’s aim on innovative solutions for patients struggling with advanced Kidney disease, under the guidance of the ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It is estimated that Swap Kidney Transplant led to a fifteen percent increase in the number of transplants. National Organisation and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has recommended to all the states and union territories for its implementation of Swap donor transplantation and it has also decided to have a ‘uniform one nation one swap transplant programme’.

In Swap transplant, a patient with renal failure who has a living kidney donor, but is unable to donate a kidney due incompatible Blood Group or HLA antibodies, receives a kidney transplant by swapping with another incompatible pair. This results in both the pair receiving successful kidney transplants.

In Chhattisgarh, two End-Stage Renal Disease patients, aged 39 years and 41 years from Bilaspur, were on dialysis for three years. They were advised to undergo Kidney Transplant. Their wife came forward as Kidney Donor. However, the blood group of the wife did not match with their husband. While the first pair of husband and wife had blood group B+ and O+ blood group, the second pair had blood group O+ and B+.

To overcome this challenge, the team at AIIMS Raipur arranged a swap transplant, wherein each donor donated her kidney to the other recipient, ensuring blood group compatibility and enabling successful transplantation.