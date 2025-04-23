Centre agrees to 48-hour work week for resident doctors after first scheme review in 33 years

NEW DELHI: For the first time in 33 years, the Centre on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to review and update the Central Residency Scheme, 1992, and accepted the long-pending demand to fix the duty hours of resident doctors to 48 hours per week.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Sunita Sharma, the newly appointed Additional Director General of Health Services (DGHS), and attended by directors of all major Delhi-based government hospitals, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and representatives from leading resident doctors’ associations including FAIMA, FORDA, UDF, and IMA-JDN.

“We held the first meeting today and discussed various issues. We will meet again,” Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, told this paper.

He added that no final decisions were made during the meeting and the ministry would take a final call on the recommendations.

However, several resident doctor associations claimed that their key demand, a fixed 48-hour work week for both junior and senior resident doctors, was accepted during the discussion.

Welcoming the move, Dr Rohan Krishnan, chief patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said, “One of the crucial issues was the long working hours of senior and junior resident doctors. We had proposed that it should not exceed 48 hours a week with at least one off every week on a rotation basis. The ministry accepted this.”