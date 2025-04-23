Chhattisgarh signs MoU with CMAI; aims to become new textile hub

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), marking a major step towards transforming the state into a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing.
During the CMAI FAB Show organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with investors and industrialists associated with the textile sector and invited them to invest in the state. He presented the state’s ambitious vision for the textile sector.
“Chhattisgarh is now not just focused on ease of doing business, but speed of doing business. The MoU to set up the CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur would prove to be a milestone in boosting the textile sector in the state and open doors of opportunity for investment. Besides giving a boost to economic development, it will generate substantial employment scope”, said CM.
He further added that the textile industry is directly linked to rural self-employment, technology and skill development.
The state cabinet has recently approved to establish the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Nava Raipur, a move that underlines the government's focus on skill development and design innovation in textiles.
Highlighting the rich heritage of Chhattisgarh’s traditional textiles, CM Sai said, “The natural kosa cocoon found in Bastar and Surguja carries enough potential for textile development. With institutions like NIFT and support from CMAI, the branding and promotion of our handloom products will now get a much-needed push."
The state’s new industrial policy has received encouraging investment proposals from sectors ranging from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to high-tech industries like semiconductors.
Over 350 reforms have already been implemented to make the investment process seamless. There are additional incentives rolled out in the policy for enterprises setting up units in tribal regions like Bastar and Surguja.
"With surplus water and power, centrally located and now cargo facilities at Raipur Airport, the logistics advantages for the textile industry are unparalleled", said the CM as he called upon all textile industry leaders to take advantage of the investor-friendly environment in Chhattisgarh.