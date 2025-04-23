Chhattisgarh signs MoU with CMAI; aims to become new textile hub

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), marking a major step towards transforming the state into a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing.

During the CMAI FAB Show organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with investors and industrialists associated with the textile sector and invited them to invest in the state. He presented the state’s ambitious vision for the textile sector.

“Chhattisgarh is now not just focused on ease of doing business, but speed of doing business. The MoU to set up the CMAI Textile and Apparel facilitation centre in Raipur would prove to be a milestone in boosting the textile sector in the state and open doors of opportunity for investment. Besides giving a boost to economic development, it will generate substantial employment scope”, said CM.

He further added that the textile industry is directly linked to rural self-employment, technology and skill development.