Competency-based curricula for 10 allied, healthcare professions launched

NEW DELHI: Aimed at ensuring uniformity in the education and training of allied and healthcare professionals across the country, the Centre on Wednesday launched competency-based curricula for ten allied and healthcare professions.

The curricula covers professions including physiotherapy, applied psychology and behavioural health, optometry, nutrition and dietetics, dialysis therapy technology and dialysis therapy, radiotherapy technology, medical radiology and imaging technology, anaesthesia and operation theatre technology, health information management, and physician associates.

The new curricula will be mandatorily implemented from 2026.

The new curricula has been jointly launched by the Union Health Ministry in collaboration with the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), a statutory body which regulates and maintains standards of education and services of allied and healthcare professionals.

The idea is to strengthen the healthcare delivery system in accordance with the emerging needs of the nation.

The newly developed curricula also aim to cultivate globally competent allied and healthcare professionals, equipped to meet the rising burden of disease and the increasing demand for allied health services. These programs are structured to align with the evolving needs of the healthcare sector, both nationally and internationally, according to the ministry officials.

Officials said the rest of the curricula for other allied and healthcare professions will be launched soon.