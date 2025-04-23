Guwahati Diary: CM Sarma leading from the front, says actor Mithun

CM Sarma leading from the front: Mithun

While in Silchar to attend a cultural festival organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad last week, veteran actor and BJP stalwart Mithun Chakraborty delivered a strong endorsement of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The actor-turned-politician described Sarma as a leader with a “spine”. “Assam has got a strong chief minister who is leading the state from the front,” he said. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient also took potshots at the West Bengal government, saying, “While appeasement politics exists in many places to some extent, in West Bengal, it has spiralled out of control.”

Bhutanese King’s day out in Assam

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, recently paid a visit to India’s first-ever international multi-modal logistics park in Assam being constructed as part of the Bharatmala Project. The park — being developed by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd — will integrate road, rail, air and waterways. Spread across 317 acres on the banks of the Brahmaputra, the project is set to unlock immense economic potential for Assam by facilitating trade with Bhutan and Bangladesh. The strategic proximity of Bhutan’s urban development initiative – The Gelephu Mindfulness City – will contribute to its success.

Record: 169 mn kg of tea sold in 2024–25

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has set a new record by selling 169.13 million kg of tea in the financial year 2024–25 at an average price of Rs 227.7 per kg. This marked an increase from 166.34 million kg sold in the previous financial year at an average price of Rs 183.2 per kg — a notable rise of Rs 44.50 per kg. Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said, “The total sales turnover for the fiscal year is estimated to be around Rs 3,851 crore.” He said Bought Leaf Factories also enjoyed “strong and remunerative pricing” throughout the year, with a line of Bejopathar teas being sold at Rs 471 per kg.

