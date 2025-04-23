Indore resident Sushil Nathaniel was shot dead after he failed to recite Kalma, says family

As per Nathaniel's family’s sources in Indore, Sushil shielded his wife by hiding her behind a tree when the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. His 22-year-old daughter, Akanksha, however, sustained wounds in the leg, but is out of danger, following medical treatment.

The middle-aged Sushil had reached Kashmir with wife and two children just two days before the Pahalgam attack.

“Since he was posted in Alirajpur district and I’m posted in Indore, we were connected more over the phone. I last talked to him over the phone a month back and he was very excited about going to Kashmir. He wanted to be there since the abrogation of Article 370. The terrorists have shot dead those who weren’t from their faith. We stand firmly behind our government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the strongest possible action against the terrorists and their handlers,” Kumrawat demanded.

Back in Sushil’s parental home town, Jobat in Alirajpur district (165 km from Indore), the LIC branch manager’s youngest aunt Susan was seething in anger. “He was posted in Alirajpur district as LIC branch manager for three years, I last talked to him over phone on April 20 when offered me Easter greetings, just a few hours before he left with family on vacation to Kashmir. For how long will we continue to lose our kids to the bullets of terrorists? I appeal to PM Modi that the way they (terrorists) shot our sons publicly, the same way the concerned terrorists should be shot dead on the spot, instead of nabbing them alive and waiting for the court verdict. Why should we show mercy, when they don’t believe in it with us?”

According to the Indore district collector Ashish Singh, the body of Sushil Nathaniel will be flown to Indore in the afternoon. The funeral will take place in Indore only.