Injured Maoist arrested while receiving treatment after Jharkhand's Bokaro encounter

RANCHI: In a significant breakthrough following Monday’s deadly encounter in the Lugu Pahar region of Bokaro, security forces have arrested two Maoists, including an injured cadre who was found receiving treatment in a nearby village.

The arrested include a woman Maoist, Anita, and another cadre, Dayanand, who sustained two bullet injuries during the encounter and was later traced based on a tip-off.

The Monday encounter had resulted in the death of eight Maoists, including Central Committee Member Vivek, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. According to police, several Maoists managed to escape, likely with bullet injuries, prompting an intensive search operation in the surrounding forest area.

Anita, a resident of Dumka district in Jharkhand and the wife of hardcore Maoist Raju Manjhi, was among the group during the exchange of fire. As per police sources, “Anita, who was hiding in the forests, surrendered herself out of fear of the police operation.” She was later taken into custody during the ongoing search.

Meanwhile, Dayanand — a close associate of Arvind Yadav, one of the Maoists killed in the encounter — was arrested while undergoing treatment in a nearby village. Acting on precise intelligence, security forces cordoned off the premises and found him in an injured state.