Jharkhand man arrested for thanking Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba for Pahalgam attack

RANCHI: Jharkhand police have arrested one person allegedly for thanking Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The man, identified as Naushad, also appealed to Pakistan to target Hindu organisations like RSS and Bajrang Dal.

The man was arrested on Wednesday from Mallah Nagar under Balidih police station area in Bokaro.

On Tuesday afternoon, terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 28 and injuring over a dozen. Most people affected were civilian tourists. Many consider this attack as one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The accused, who claims to be an Islamic Lawyer and a bold orator, posted the controversial statement on social media platform X under the name 'Quasmi'.

“Thank you Pakistan, thank you Lashkar-e-Taiba, may Allah bless you always, Amen, Amen. We will be happier if RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, and the media are targeted,” he wrote.