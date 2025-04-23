Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Brother-in-law says he wanted to divide property equally between son, daughter

PATNA: Chhedi Prasad Azad, brother in-law of former Karnataka DG&IGP Om Prakash, is in utter shock following the latter’s murder in Bengaluru. Prakash, a native of Bagaha in Bihar’s West Champaran district, had planned to visit his hometown on May 9. But destiny had something else in store. Azad said that he last spoken to Prakash over phone on April 18.

Prakash had told him that he was going to attend birthday celebrations of his grandson in the flat where his wife Pallavi and his daughter and son lived.

Prakash was staying with his sister Sarita Kumari in Bengaluru for the last few weeks after the fight between the couple intensified.

Azad revealed that Prakash was under duress after his wife exerted pressure on him to transfer ownership of property in Bengaluru to his daughter. “Prakash wanted to distribute equal shares between his son and daughter, which led to a fight between the couple,” Azad said.

Azad revealed that Prakash had turned emotional while disclosing that his wife Pallavi and daughter Kriti were threatening to commit suicide if he didn’t follow their diktat. “They don’t allow me even to talk to my relatives and friends. I somehow managed to conserve with you over the phone,” Azad quoted Prakash as saying.