Kashmiri trader saves four families from Chhattisgarh during Pahalgam terror attack

RAIPUR: A Kashmiri woollen clothes trader, Nazakat Ali, who visits Chhattisgarh’s Chirmiri town every winter, heroically guided four families from the state to safety after they were caught in a sudden terror attack at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The families, who were on a summer vacation, included three children among the 11 members.

Shivansh Jain, Arvind Agrawal, Happy Wadhawan and Kuldeep Sthapak had left Chirmiri on 18 April and reached Pahalgam on 21 April. They were visiting a tourist spot in the valley when gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on a gathering of tourists.

“Owing to some apparent landslide, there was a traffic jam on the road. Tourists had gathered on both sides of the road. All of a sudden the firing started. Before anyone could realise what’s happening, as the gunshots echoed across Baisaran field, the panicked tourists began running for life and screaming for help,” said Jain, who was an eyewitness to the attack.