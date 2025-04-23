Muslim bodies condemn Pahalgam attack; Madani says terrorism contradicts Islam's policy of peace

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim organisations on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind asserting that it is wrong to give a religious colour to the incident as terrorism is a "cancer" that contradicts Islam's policy of promoting peace.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several injured.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the terror attack and decided to pause its ongoing protest programmes against the new Waqf law for three days, starting Wednesday, in solidarity with the victims' families.

As a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families, the board has suspended its campaign against the "controversial amendments" to the Waqf Act for three days, it said.

SQR Ilyas, national convenor of the Majlis-e-Amal for the protection of Waqf under the AIMPLB, said in a statement that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam is deeply tragic and strongly condemnable.

Therefore, the board has decided to suspend its protest programmes under the Waqf Protection Campaign for three days as an expression of mourning and sympathy for the victims' families.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the head of the All India Imam Organisation, said the imams of more than 5.5 lakh mosques in the country will give a strong message against terrorism, along with praying for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, during the Friday prayers this week.

After a meeting with the officials of his organisation and representatives of many other religions, Ilyasi said killing innocent people on the basis of religion is not only against Islam, but against humanity.

"Prayers will be offered at mosques for the innocent people who have been killed in Pahalgam and their families. During the Friday prayers, the imam will give a strong message against terrorism during his khutba (religious sermon)," he said.

"Our demand from the government is that no terrorist should be allowed to be buried on the soil of India," Ilyasi added.