Pahalgam terror attack: HM Shah reviews security situation at Baisaran meadow

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reached Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Kashmir, to review the security situation following the terror attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Shah met with senior civil and military officials who briefed him on the follow up actions undertaken by security forces in the region.

The terror attack which claimed 28 lives turned the picturesque Pahalgam area of Kashmir's Anantnag district from a place praised for its tranquil beauty into a site of mourning.

The attack is one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Shah, accompanied by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, returned to Srinagar from Anantnag and personally met with grieving families and assured the survivors that the terrorists will be brought to justice.

Shah also laid the wreaths on the coffins of the victims of the terror attack at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also paid their tributes to the victims.