Pahalgam terror attack: Initial probe reveals involvement of two local terrorists

NEW DELHI: A day after 26 people were shot dead in a terror attack at a meadow near Pahalgam in J&K, the preliminary probe revealed that the terrorists chose Baisaran due to the absence of security forces and no access to vehicular movement.

Sources said that the location was also chosen to make rescue operations slow and casualties high.

"The investigators have identified that two locals named Adil Guree of Anantnag and Aasif Shaikh of Sopore are suspected of having been involved in the attack," confirmed sources.

The NIA team is further verifying the leads provided by the local police.

The NIA team, led by an Inspector General (IG) level officer, has joined the probe so far and is assisting the Jammu & Kashmir Police, officials said.

They also added that in due course, the federal anti-terror investigation agency would take over the case.

Sources indicated that both Pakistani and local Kashmiri terrorists wore helmet-mounted cameras, filmed the entire assault and were involved in the attack on tourists.

They said that in total, the number of terrorists is believed to be seven -- five foreign and two local, who got adequate support from TRF overground operatives in terms of logistics and thorough reconnaissance of the area before carrying out the massacre.