Pahalgam terror attack: PIL in SC seeks direction to take safety steps for protection of tourists

NEW DELHI: A PIL has been filed by a lawyer in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Union Home ministry and States -- including Jammu and Kashmir -- to take immediate safety steps for the protection of tourists visiting especially the hilly states and remote places which are sensitive in respect to terrorist attack and deploy armed security to such sight scenes and places where tourists gather in large number.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, in the top court also sought directions for the safe and secure Amarnath yatra which going to start in Jammu and Kashmir.

The plea, of Tiwari, also sought direction for the arrangement of proper medical facilities on tourist places, especially the remote hilly and valley areas where tourists visit and gather so that there can be prompt medical aid at the time of any emergency situation.

The plea sought a direction for the setting up of a Special force be assigned for this purpose.

The PIL said, for the first time so many tourists were allegedly attacked in one go in the state of Jammu & Kashmir and there were laxity on the part of the administration in providing safety and security to tourists.

"The UN organisation's counter-terrorism wing has a set of guidelines for protection of tourists.That is not being followed by India," the plea said.