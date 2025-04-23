Recently married IAF officer from Arunachal among 26 killed in Pahalgam terror attack

GUWAHATI: An Indian Air Force officer from Arunachal Pradesh was among the 26 people massacred by terrorists in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday.

Corporal Tage Hailyang (30), who was posted at an IAF base in Srinagar, had gone to Pahalgam along with his wife on a vacation. The couple got married only last December.

Hailyang hailed from the Tajang village in Arunachal’s Ziro. His father Tage Tade is the headman of the village.

His brother Tage Mali, who is in the Army and currently posted in Ziro, said they received the sad news soon after the incident.

“She (Hailyang’s wife) called up at around 3 pm yesterday and informed us of the incident. The two of them got married last December,” the brother said.