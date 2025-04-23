Shepherd's son gets word of UPSC success while grazing sheep, family gifts him lamb

BELAGAVI: Residents of a sleepy Maharashtra village erupted in joy after one of their own -- a shepherd's son -- cracked the prestigious UPSC exam.

Beerappa Siddappa Doni from Emage, who secured the 551st rank, heard the news while he was grazing sheep in a field in Nanawadi, near Belagavi.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah personally called and congratulated Beerappa on his achievement. His father Siddappa, mother Balavva and other family members honoured him by performing a traditional aarti and garlanding him. The family also gifted him a lamb on the occasion. An elated Beerappa expressed his ambition to become an IPS officer.