110 of 120 underprivileged students supported by Oil India Limited clear JEE Mains

GUWAHATI: Oil major Oil India Limited (OIL) has scripted a success story by mentoring underprivileged students in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In a remarkable achievement, 110 of 120 students of 'OIL Pragyan Super 30' cleared JEE Mains 2025. They are from four centres.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) runs five OIL Pragyan Super 30 centres for students aspiring for a career in engineering. Three are in Assam while Arunachal and Jodhpur, Rajasthan have one each. OIL also runs a medical entrance coaching centre in Assam’s Jorhat.

The programme provides 11 months of completely free, fully residential coaching and academic mentoring to meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds, preparing them for JEE (Mains and Advanced) and NEET. OIL spends Rs 3 lakh to take care of each student.

The PSU had launched the initiative in 2010 with an objective to help talented students from economically weaker sections, promote higher education and equal opportunities.