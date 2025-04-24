110 of 120 underprivileged students supported by Oil India Limited clear JEE Mains

GUWAHATI: Oil major Oil India Limited (OIL) has scripted a success story by mentoring underprivileged students in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
In a remarkable achievement, 110 of 120 students of 'OIL Pragyan Super 30' cleared JEE Mains 2025. They are from four centres.
The public sector undertaking (PSU) runs five OIL Pragyan Super 30 centres for students aspiring for a career in engineering. Three are in Assam while Arunachal and Jodhpur, Rajasthan have one each. OIL also runs a medical entrance coaching centre in Assam’s Jorhat.
The programme provides 11 months of completely free, fully residential coaching and academic mentoring to meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds, preparing them for JEE (Mains and Advanced) and NEET. OIL spends Rs 3 lakh to take care of each student.
The PSU had launched the initiative in 2010 with an objective to help talented students from economically weaker sections, promote higher education and equal opportunities.
“This transformative initiative in the past 15 years has been continuing to bridge the educational gap by enabling deserving underprivileged students to gain admission into prestigious institutions such as IITs, NITs, and top medical colleges across the country,” Ankur Barua, Director (Human Resources) of OIL, said on Thursday.
“Through this initiative, OIL is not only nurturing academic excellence but also breaking the cycle of poverty by opening doors to quality education and brighter futures for students who need it the most,” said Ranjan Goswami, OIL’s Executive Director (Business Development).
Since the inception of the programme, 1,361 out of 1,482 students enrolled in the Assam and Arunachal centres secured admissions in various engineering colleges, including IITs.
“The vision of OIL Pragyan Super 30 goes beyond academics. The initiative focuses equally on character development, self-discipline, and leadership, nurturing students to not only achieve academic excellence but also emerge as changemakers in their communities,” OIL said in a statement.