Assam MLA arrested for linking Centre to Pahalgam terror attack

GUWAHATI: Aminul Islam, an MLA of the Assam opposition party, All India United Democratic Front, was arrested by the police on Thursday for linking the BJP-led central government to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The police said Islam was arrested on the basis of his “misleading and instigating” statement in public, which went viral and had the potential to create an adverse situation.

A case against him was registered earlier for offences under Sections 152, 196, 197(1), 113(3), 352 and 353 of BNS.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam would take the strongest possible action against anyone who dared to defend—directly or indirectly—the horrific, Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalize, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression—they are standing against the soul of India,” the Chief Minister posted on X.