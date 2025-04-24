Ban on Pakistani actor Fawan Khan's movie 'Abir Gulaal' after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Hindi romantic-comedy film 'Abir Gulal' featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be released in India, said Government sources.

Sources said that the decision to stay the release had been taken considering the nationwide outrage over the attack in Pahalgam that killed over 26 tourists in Kashmir.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which recently reiterated its ban on Pakistani artists, also threatened action against the filmmakers collaborating with them.

The statement cast uncertainty over the release of the movie.

Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer "Abir Gulaal" is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers released a teaser announcing the release date of the film on Tuesday.