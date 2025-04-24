Ban on Pakistani actor Fawan Khan's movie 'Abir Gulaal' after Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: Hindi romantic-comedy film 'Abir Gulal' featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be released in India, said Government sources.
Sources said that the decision to stay the release had been taken considering the nationwide outrage over the attack in Pahalgam that killed over 26 tourists in Kashmir.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which recently reiterated its ban on Pakistani artists, also threatened action against the filmmakers collaborating with them.
The statement cast uncertainty over the release of the movie.
Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer "Abir Gulaal" is set to have a theatrical release on May 9.
Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is produced by Indian Stories, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. The makers released a teaser announcing the release date of the film on Tuesday.
Following the deadly terrorist attack, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor expressed their condolences on social media. They said that they are deeply saddened and gutted over the terrorist attack in South Kashmir amid growing demands to ban their upcoming film.
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," Fawad Khan wrote on Instagram.
Kapoor also shared similar sentiments through a post on Instagram. "Have been numb, at a loss for words since the time I have read about the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," she wrote.
A statement issued by the FWICE read, "In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world."